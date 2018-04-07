|
Alberto El Patron has been released from Impact Wrestling. The company made the announcement on Twitter tonight.
Alberto El Patron Released from Impact Wrestling After No-Showing Event
By Marc Middleton
Apr 7, 2018 - 9:47:08 PM
The release comes after Patron no-showed Friday's Lucha Underground vs. Impact Twitch TV event in New Orleans. One source claimed to PWInsider that Patron said he was sick but word going around the locker room was that he blew the show off. Patron did appear at a press conference on Friday afternoon where he and Impact World Champion Austin Aries had a physical scuffle to hype their Redemption pay-per-view match on April 22nd, which obviously won't be happening now. Alberto was scheduled to appear at WrestleCon earlier today but he missed that appearance as well.
Another story going around New Orleans is that Patron and Impact boss Ed Nordholm were staying in the same hotel and Ed tried to check on Patron but was unable to do so. There was said to be great concern among people in the company over Alberto's well-being on Friday night, so much that there was talk at one point of calling the police for a wellness check.
