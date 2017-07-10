|
GFW Impact World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron was reportedly detained by police at the airport in Orlando on Sunday afternoon, according to PWInsider. The Orlando Police Department issued the following statement:
TNA
Alberto El Patron Detained Over Domestic Violence Incident at Orlando Airport
By Marc Middleton
Jul 10, 2017 - 1:19:01 PM
"There was an incident at Orlando International Airport at about 3 p.m. Sunday involving Jose Rodriguez (DOB 5/25/1977) The reported incident was a domestic violence battery, and it is still under investigation. No arrests have been made as of this time, but the case remains open. That is all the information we have for release at this time."
Patron later missed an indie booking in Texas Sunday night. We do know that Paige and Patron's family were in Orlando over the weekend as she posted the following photo from Universal Studios:
