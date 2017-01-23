

The WrestleMania Era by LOP's "The Doc"; Third Edition Royal Rumble Week-Long Sale (Updated All-Time Rankings, New Entries, Plus the "Wine Cellar" Section)

Professional wrestling has never been as popular as it has been over the last thirty years. LOP's long-time columnist, "The Doc” Chad Matthews, knows that better than anyone, having witnessed every monumental moment from Starrcade to Hulkamania to WrestleMania to The New Generation to The Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW to the present. A student of sports entertainment, The Doc has critiqued and reviewed pro wrestling for over a decade.



In the 3rd Edition of his critically acclaimed first book, “The Doc” is back to cleverly, analytically, and comprehensively update the 90 greatest wrestlers of modern times (through WrestleMania Season 2016) using a five-tiered breakdown to shape the definitive list. The three former members of the Shield have shaken things up already in their young main-event careers, but to what degree? For as low as $4.99, you can find out. The WrestleMania Era: The Book of Sports Entertainment costs less than half of a one month subscription to the WWE Network and is a gift that will similarly keep on giving, as a reference guide to the all-time Top 90 wrestlers since Starrcade ’83, as an entertaining trip down Memory Lane for fans of the NWA, WCW, or WWE, or as a stimulus for you to join the debate as to just who is the WrestleMania Era’s greatest star. Click here to order





What are people saying about Doc’s book?



“A must-own for wrestling fans, especially for fans of pro wrestling, specifically WWE, reading, statistics, and excellent writing. The Doc has poured an incredible amount of research, energy and decision-making into this one-of-a-kind reference book on the top wrestlers of the Wrestlemania Era. This is the kind of book that you can read a little at a time, in whatever order you like, but for those of us who like to read cover to cover, this will be a hard book to put down. The Doc did a great job of making each wrestler's write-up a little different, often inserting personal anecdotes and opinion, favourite matches, and reasons why the wrestler did well or not so well on the list. By doing this, reading each entry never became monotonous. You'll be impressed by the voice of the writer who is able to speak authoritatively, giving reasons for his opinions, but also able to speak excitedly and passionately, as a fan, at the same time. All wrestling fans should have a copy of this book in their library.” – LOP’s J. Cool, NXT Reviewer



“Superb book that will become a wrestling bible. Every Wrestlemania season this book will come out.” – G. Mills



"A must have for any wrestling fan. I was introduced to the Doc on his weekly radio show The Doc Says on lop radio. Once I heard about this book I had to have it and read it and I was not disappointed. From the pure enjoyment of reading about the wrestlers and their rankings, to the in depth research and knowledge Chad put into this book make it stand alone in the category or wrestling, sports entertainment and sports as a whole. I have not enjoyed reading a book as much as this one. The enjoyment also comes from the readers own thoughts and rankings that compare to the ones in the book and that makes it even more than just a good read, it makes it an experience and interaction. Great book from a great author!" – Nick



"A must read book for any wrestling fan. Chad Matthews takes us down memory lane with a very thourough, exciting and fun review of every single top wrestler from the 1980s till today. Highly recommended." – Daniel



“Doc’s endeavor is capable of becoming: a pro wrestling refresher course to those who have forgotten, an intro course for those who didn’t witness, a history of eras, of wrestlers, and a ranking that Doc himself calls “objective subjectivism”. In these pages lie the potential for remembering, for argument and debate, for happiness, sadness, and the chance to do what all wrestling fans love to do most, get mad… It is [a] duality of analysis and fandom, living together, lurking together on the pages, that best defines what Chad Matthews brings to this collection. He gives us, fittingly, the two things we most hope for from a doctor: care and precision. And it may take wrestling fans, who understand that “fake” can often be more real than real life, to understand how analysis (precision) and fandom (care) can live together on the page, uplift a work, and with little to no contradiction…Forget the shelf—this book belongs in the hands of every wrestling fan.” – Shane Combs, author



“Simply put, The Wrestlemania Era: The Book of Sports Entertainment is an in-depth, highly entertaining and informative look at the best the world of professional wrestling has had to offer over the past four decades. For my money, it lives up to its title as THE definitive sports entertainment publication and stands alongside the absolute best offerings from the world of professional wrestling.” – G. Thomas Klemick, Long-time wrestling fan



“I don't just like this book, I love it and I would recommend it for any fan of any age. You'll laugh, you'll be moved to tears, and you will certainly think. That's all you can ask of any form of entertainment, and while this combines two forms of entertainment into one, I believe instead of your entertainment value doubling, it's raised exponentially. Buy this book, read this book, love this book. You won't regret it. This is an instant classic, and I can't wait for either the follow-up in a decade or The Doc's next undertaking, which should come much sooner. If you are a fan of professional wrestling, this is the book for you. If you want to read arguments about who are the best 90 professional wrestlers of the last 30 years, this is the book for you. If you love to read and love professional wrestling, then this is pretty much heaven. Welcome to The Wrestlemania Era Era.” – LOP Columns Hall of Famer, Xan Man

