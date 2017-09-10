





WWE's Potential WrestleMania Plan For Ronda Rousey

By The Doc Sep 10, 2017 - 2:56:42 PM



Dave Meltzer reported last week that the long-term plan for Ronda Rousey's involvement with WWE is a match at WrestleMania 34 involving either Stephanie McMahon, borrowing from their interaction at WrestleMania 31, OR Charlotte Flair, with whom Rousey is currently engaging through the MMA vs. WWE Four Horsewomen angle.