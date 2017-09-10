|
|
|
|
|
Posted in:
News
WWE's Potential WrestleMania Plan For Ronda Rousey
By The Doc
Sep 10, 2017 - 2:56:42 PM
Dave Meltzer reported last week that the long-term plan for Ronda Rousey's involvement with WWE is a match at WrestleMania 34 involving either Stephanie McMahon, borrowing from their interaction at WrestleMania 31, OR Charlotte Flair, with whom Rousey is currently engaging through the MMA vs. WWE Four Horsewomen angle.
|
|
Has The Mae Young Classic Been A Success?
WWE's Potential WrestleMania Plan For Ronda Rousey
Edge on Cena vs. Reigns: "Why No Mercy? That's a WrestleMania Match!"
Jinder Mahal and UFC, Bobby Roode finishing NXT, and Ric Flair Update
Identity of Miss Elizabeth on SmackDown, John Cena vs. Jason Jordan Video, Mustafa Ali
R-Truth Back In the Studio (Video), More WWE NXT Combine Video, WWE Stock Down
Twitter Exchange with John Cena and Roman Reigns, Upcoming Flashback Fridays, Total Bellas
Tyler Breeze on Breezango Missing SmackDown & Still Wrestling, Cathy Kelley on Vince McMahon
WWE Viewership for RAW (9/4) and Smackdown (9/5) Segments on YouTube
Tye Dillinger Works WWE NXT (Video), Lars Sullivan's Theme Song Released, Bobby Roode