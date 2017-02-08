Posted in: News WWE Superstar To Undergo Major Surgery, No Timetable For Return
By Steven Bell
Feb 8, 2017 - 4:44:33 PM
Current WWE Raw Superstar, Darren Young, is set to undergo elbow surgery.
Young joked that his elbow will be "...loaded with some serious hardware like the #OG #LexLuger..." in the surgery, set to take place tomorrow in Birmingham, Alabama. While we can only speculate as to the severity of his injury, comments of that sort would indicate that it will be well more than a simple "routine" surgical procedure and will involve the insertion of possibly permanent medical hardware into his arm. Furthering this line of thought, Young notes that there is no set time frame for his return to action from the surgery, though he does indicate that he intends to continue his speaking engagements and such during the rehab process.
We will update you with any further news as to the nature of Young's injury if or when such news becomes available. The full post, including video, from Young's Instagram can be seen below: