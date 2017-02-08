WWE Superstar To Undergo Major Surgery, No Timetable For Return

Getting my elbow loaded with some serious hardware like the #OG #LexLuger tomorrow in #Birmingham. 😂 Dr. Dugas who is a phenomenal surgeon will be taking care of me. He did my knee 3 years ago. There is no time frame as to when I will be back but as always I will be keeping busy with rehab and my prior speaking etc. commitments. #uknowwhattimeitis #bionicelbow #loadedelbow #blockthehate #dreambig #bedifferent #thedoubtersmademedoit #injuriessuck #slowandsteady #gethealthy #loveyouall ✌🏽❤️ #mevsme

