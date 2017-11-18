





WWE Offering The "Survivor Series" PPV For $24.99, Stephen Amell Takes A Table Bump At A Ring Of Honor House Show (Video)

* WWE has announced that they will be offering the 31st annual Survivor Series PPV to viewers who do not want to pay for the WWE Network, for $24.99. Although, it would be easier and cheaper for the viewer to just sign up for the network and cancel after the PPV is over. Lead actor in the CW TV program Arrow, Stephen Amell, brought out his wrestling gear for the second time last night at Ring Of Honor's "Survival Of The Fittest" event in San Antonio. For those who do not remember the last time Amell laced his boots up, he & Neville took on Stardust and King Barrett at the 2015 SummerSlam PPV.Last night at "Survival Of The Fittest", Amell teamed up The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega & someone who he is very familiar with, Cody Rhodes. It is known that when Amell gets inside of the squared circle, he likes to get well involved and he did just that, when he was put through a table by Johnny Sims.* WWE has announced that they will be offering the 31st annual Survivor Series PPV to viewers who do not want to pay for the WWE Network, for $24.99. Although, it would be easier and cheaper for the viewer to just sign up for the network and cancel after the PPV is over.