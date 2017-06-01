

WWE Has Internal Discussions About Bringing Back Hulk Hogan

Jun 1, 2017 - 11:09:21 PM



By The Doc Jun 1, 2017 - 11:09:21 PM Follow @TheDocLOP



According to The Wrestling Observer, WWE has opened an internal dialogue regarding the possible return of Hulk Hogan to the company. WWE distanced itself from Hogan after he was caught making derogatory racial remarks, but apparently they considered bringing him back for WrestleMania 33 before ultimately deciding against it. There has been no speculation yet on an updated time-frame.







(Doc's Notes - It's a touchy situation. People can be fickle about these things in today's world, but WWE has retained the services of employees whose similar transgressions were not so public. WrestleMania 34 would be my guess for Hogan's soonest return date - the time of the year when nostalgia peaks and fond memories overtake dire ones)