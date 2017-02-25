LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: News
WCW: The Legacy Series - Slamboree '96 (*Not* King of the Ring)
By mystic
Feb 25, 2017 - 5:52:06 PM


It's Slamboree 1996. We are close to Bash at the Beach 1996, close to the hostile takeover, but we are not there yet. Instead, it's that June-ish time of the year where wrestlers compete to be king of the ring. But...that's in WWF. "Hey guys," said some idiot somewhere, "what if we beat them to it and have a competition in MAY instead of June?" 'And,' said another equal-opportunity idiot, 'what if ours is LORD of the Ring instead of King? Surely that'll show 'em.'

And thus it was that Slamboree and Battlebowl came smashing together to create a long and arduous card that would ultimately lead to a ring that would be left in the bathroom so that when Hacksaw went "to relieve himself," he would find it.

It's Slamboree 1996 in the legacy series.

