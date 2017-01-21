LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: News
WCW: The Legacy Series - World War 3 '95 (Stop Stealing from WWF!)
By mystic
Jan 21, 2017 - 6:04:41 PM


Dear WCW of 1995,

You have all the money you need to buy almost every star you want--won't you actually use them once they're there? Lex Luger jumped to WCW in September and, depending on your view, had Hogan beat on the second week of Nitro. After the match, he demanded Vader's shot at Hogan's title in exchange for participating in War Games. It was a move that changed the babyface landscape as, eventually, Sting and Savage would both admit their desire to be champion, too.

But, by October, something happened to the identity of 1995 WCW. It became 80s WWF.

In WWF, Hogan lost his belt in a controversial match with Andre. The belt was held up. The new champion was determined in a tournament where Andre/Hogan cost each other and Savage became champion.

In WCW? Hogan lost his belt in a controversial match with [the son of Andre]. The belt was held up. The new champion was determined in [WW3] where Giant/Hogan cost each other and Savage became champion.

COME ON.

Be better, Eric.

This is TLS.

It's the infamous 3 ring, 60 man, battle royal.

Join us for WW3.

