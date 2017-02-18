LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: News
WCW: The Legacy Series - Uncensored '96
By LOP Radio
Feb 18, 2017 - 6:05:00 PM


The Alliance to End Hulkamania is upon us. Some would think that this is a good thing. It is not.

As we barrel onward towards the watershed moment that is Bash at the Beach, we stop here some four months earlier to find Hulkamania at its absolute WCW peak, in storyline monopolization if not fan reaction, as the Hulkster and Macho Man team up to take on Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Lex Luger, Meng, The Barbarian, Kevin Sullivan, freakin' Zeus and... um... Bane? I'm pretty sure that's Bane. They should have gone with Bane, at the very least, as Ultimate Solution is a name with some pretty not so awesome connotations. Either way, this ungodly alliance has united to bring the Mega Powers inside the massive Doomsday Cage.

Before that, we take some time to discuss a halfway decent undercard featuring matches like Lord Steven Regal vs Fit Finlay, Sting and Booker T vs The Road Warriors and the WCW PPV debut of the legendary Booty Man. Yes, the Booty Man.

It's a wild ride, and the Mystic and mizfan are here to take it along with you.

