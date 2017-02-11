LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: News
WCW: The Legacy Series - Superbrawl '96 (Giant of Giants)
By LOP Radio
Feb 11, 2017 - 10:00:00 PM


If you remember the first half of 1996, you remember it was dominated by the Giant. This will be the six month period where the Giant will take on (and take down) the WCW foundation of Flair, Sting, and Luger. So, you might ask yourself, who is this Giant who is being dominated and defeated at Superbrawl VI? Well, that's the same Giant. See, it's important, when Hogan is getting ready to go on vacation, for fans to remember that he dominated the guy who is getting ready to dominate the company.

Because reasons.

Join us for Hogan/Giant, Flair/Savage (the Liz turn), and the infamous Sullivan/Pillman moment.

  • WCW: The Legacy Series - Superbrawl '96 (Giant of Giants)

  • Chavo Guerrero Sr. Passes Away at 68, WWE Issues Statement

  • Low Viewership for This Week's TNA Impact Wrestling Episode

  • Eva Marie Working on Her Brand (Photo), Dana Brooke In NYC, Cathy Kelley, WWE Stock

  • TNA Impact Recap and Preview Videos, Impact Wedding Announced, Abyss Flashback

  • Neville Talks WrestleMania 33, Total Divas Promo, Titus O'Neil Surprises Kids

  • The Right Side Of The Pond: Choosing Not To Choose Wrestlemania?

  • "Saint Mick" by Mick Foley To Be Published Later This Year

  • WWE Star Undergoes Surgery, Video of Wish Kids at the WWE PC, New WWE Network Collection

  • WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Pre-show Match Announced for Sunday




    		•