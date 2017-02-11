

WCW: The Legacy Series - Superbrawl '96 (Giant of Giants)

If you remember the first half of 1996, you remember it was dominated by the Giant. This will be the six month period where the Giant will take on (and take down) the WCW foundation of Flair, Sting, and Luger. So, you might ask yourself, who is this Giant who is being dominated and defeated at Superbrawl VI? Well, that's the same Giant. See, it's important, when Hogan is getting ready to go on vacation, for fans to remember that he dominated the guy who is getting ready to dominate the company.



Because reasons.



