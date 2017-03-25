LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: News
WCW: The Legacy Series - Hog Wild '96 (Bischoff on a Bike)
By mystic
Mar 25, 2017 - 4:57:39 PM


It is now time to go hog wild in the legacy series. It is arguably a PPV created so we'd all have to see Easy E on a bike. (This, of course, won't be enough to demonstrate how hip he is, so he will need a leather jacket and an nWo t-shirt as well.)

Hog Wild is also the night that heel Hogan, Hollywood, challenges for the WCW title. The times they are a-changing. Join us as we sort it all out.

