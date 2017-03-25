

WCW: The Legacy Series - Hog Wild '96 (Bischoff on a Bike)

By mystic



It is now time to go hog wild in the legacy series. It is arguably a PPV created so we'd all have to see Easy E on a bike. (This, of course, won't be enough to demonstrate how hip he is, so he will need a leather jacket and an nWo t-shirt as well.)



