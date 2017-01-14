

WCW: The Legacy Series - Halloween Havoc '95 (Of Monster Trucks, Yetis and the "Son of Andre")

Jan 14, 2017



By LOP Radio Jan 14, 2017



What is the difference between Hulk Hogan and Sting? Hulk Hogan doesn't like to be betrayed. Thus, by the end of Halloween Havoc 1995, Hulk Hogan will leave angry and Sting will leave deeply satisfied.



It's Halloween Havoc. It's Monster Trucks and Giants falling off of rooftops. It's coming back from the dead. It's main eventing and debuting at the same time. It's Yeti and Jimmy Hart and Lex Luger.



