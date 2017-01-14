LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: News
WCW: The Legacy Series - Halloween Havoc '95 (Of Monster Trucks, Yetis and the "Son of Andre")
By LOP Radio
Jan 14, 2017 - 6:05:00 PM


What is the difference between Hulk Hogan and Sting? Hulk Hogan doesn't like to be betrayed. Thus, by the end of Halloween Havoc 1995, Hulk Hogan will leave angry and Sting will leave deeply satisfied.

It's Halloween Havoc. It's Monster Trucks and Giants falling off of rooftops. It's coming back from the dead. It's main eventing and debuting at the same time. It's Yeti and Jimmy Hart and Lex Luger.

Join us for a night that could only be brought to you by Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan. Join us for Halloween Havoc 1995.

  • WCW: The Legacy Series - Halloween Havoc '95 (Of Monster Trucks, Yetis and the "Son of Andre")

  • Brock Lesnar Announced for Several Upcoming WWE Live Events and RAW Shows

  • Photos from WWE UK Tournament Venue, Charly Caruso Checks In from the UK, Birthdays

  • Matches for the WWE UK Title Tournament Kicking Off Today, Participants Comment

  • WWE Working on a Post-WrestleMania RAW DVD, Brie Bella Update, Titus O'Neil and Batista

  • WWE Network Working on a New Feature, New Teaser Video from Erick Rowan, More

  • Lana Wrestles at WWE NXT, Fans on Surprise Rumble Entrants, Hacksaw Jim Duggan

  • Don West Working with TNA Again (Video), Monster's Ball Announced, Impact Tapings

  • Full Content Listing for WWE's Upcoming DVD Set on Diamond Dallas Page

  • TNA Impact Wrestling Viewership with The Hardys vs. The Wolves In the Main Event




    		•