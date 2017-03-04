LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: News
WCW: The Legacy Series - Great American Bash '96 (You Don't Jack Us Around)
By mystic
Mar 4, 2017 - 4:56:23 PM


It's the summer of '96, Great American Bash, in the legacy series. Scott Hall and Kevin Nash renounce any association with WWF, but the damage has been done. These two figures carry with them a full-on felt sense of being outsiders, and the war that started as WWF-WCW will soon be nWo-WCW, with WWF pushed to the side. Join us for the PPV before the PPV that changed it all. Relive the moment when the empty-headed Ken doll is jackknifed through a table as the war of wars in WCW gets ready to begin.

