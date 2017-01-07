

WCW: The Legacy Series - Fall Brawl '95 (The Match that Made Arn Vomit)

Jan 7, 2017 - 5:46:10 PM



By mystic Jan 7, 2017 - 5:46:10 PM



It is WCW Fall Brawl 1995, featuring Arn Anderson versus Ric Flair right in the heart of Flair/Horsemen country. Arn Anderson has said that this match, with the anticipation of facing Flair, is the only time he has vomited before a match.



Meanwhile, Hulk Hogan must climb in a cage with some of the "fiercest" competitors, from the soon-to-be Booty Man to Kamala to the Shark. Worse still: Lex Luger has revealed the evil ambition of wanting to be a world champion. With friends who want to succeed in their life pursuits, who needs enemies!? Can Hulk-A-Mania survive such peril?