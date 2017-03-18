

News Posted in:

WCW: The Legacy Series - Bash at the Beach '96 (Hogan Turns Heel)

By

Mar 18, 2017 - 5:00:54 PM



By mystic Mar 18, 2017 - 5:00:54 PM



Welcome to part 2 of the Bash at the Beach 1996 coverage from the legacy series. mizfan and mystic cover the night that Hulk Hogan turned heel and changed the wrestling world. We also cover some of the best commentary in the legacy series so far, in the commentator's response to Hogan's heel turn.



Join us for one of the most consequential nights in the legacy series, as Hulk Hogan revives his career and gives WCW a shot in the arm. Welcome to part 2 of the Bash at the Beach 1996 coverage from the legacy series. mizfan and mystic cover the night that Hulk Hogan turned heel and changed the wrestling world. We also cover some of the best commentary in the legacy series so far, in the commentator's response to Hogan's heel turn.Join us for one of the most consequential nights in the legacy series, as Hulk Hogan revives his career and gives WCW a shot in the arm.