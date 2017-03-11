LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: News
WCW: The Legacy Series - Bash at the Beach '96, Part 1 (Ftr. Steve)
By mystic
Mar 11, 2017 - 5:00:32 PM


While mystic and mizfan would argue they have been fair in their [often harsh] criticisms of Hulk Hogan from 1994-1996, they will also admit that they are approaching Hogan as two people who were never fans of Hulk-A-Mania. Now, as the legacy series enters that moment-of-moments in WCW history, Bash at the Beach 1996, we invite a guest onto our show who was a Hulk-A-Maniac.

Join us as TLS (The Legacy Series) interviews LoP's Mr. Monday Night and the host of the original TLS (The Late Shift), Steve. Steve brings us insights that we could never have, including what it felt like, after being raised on the red and yellow, to witness Hogan's heel turn at Bash at the Beach 1996.

This is a must-listen episode as TLS meets TLS.

  • WCW: The Legacy Series - Bash at the Beach '96, Part 1 (Ftr. Steve)

  • Finn Balor and Triple H Return to Action at WWE Live Event (Photos, Videos)

  • The Right Side of the Pond - Things To Look Forward To AFTER WrestleMania

  • Chris Jericho - Fozzy Update for Post-WrestleMania, Fans on Big Show vs. Athletes, The Bellas

  • John Cena Announced to Co-Star In Major Comedy Sequel

  • New Project from Edge and Christian, Fans on Ember Moon's Finisher, Luke Harper's Twitter

  • Lana Gets a Win at WWE NXT, Bill Goldberg Replica Up for Auction, The Miz and Maryse

  • Another Star Endorses Bulldog for WWE HOF (Video), Emma - Summer Rae, JoJo's Birthday

  • WWE UK Tour Announced with Cruiserweights, Triple H Comments

  • What Happened After Impact (Video), Opening Video for Latest Reboot, The Hardys, More




    		•