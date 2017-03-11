

WCW: The Legacy Series - Bash at the Beach '96, Part 1 (Ftr. Steve)

By mystic Mar 11, 2017 - 5:00:32 PM



While mystic and mizfan would argue they have been fair in their [often harsh] criticisms of Hulk Hogan from 1994-1996, they will also admit that they are approaching Hogan as two people who were never fans of Hulk-A-Mania. Now, as the legacy series enters that moment-of-moments in WCW history, Bash at the Beach 1996, we invite a guest onto our show who was a Hulk-A-Maniac.



Join us as TLS (The Legacy Series) interviews LoP's Mr. Monday Night and the host of the original TLS (The Late Shift), Steve. Steve brings us insights that we could never have, including what it felt like, after being raised on the red and yellow, to witness Hogan's heel turn at Bash at the Beach 1996.



