Posted in: News
Will Ospreay Sends Out An Apology Following His Controversial Tweet, The Miz Does Commentary Over His 2011 Survivor Series Tag-Team Match vs. The Rock & John Cena
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 17, 2017 - 7:29:55 PM
The current WWE Intercontinental Champion, The Miz, is not worried about his match against Baron Corbin this Sunday at Survivor Series. Instead, Miz is watching old footage of himself from the 2011 Survivor Series where he & R-Truth took on John Cena and The Rock.






Independent wrestling star Will Ospreay issued a statement via Twitter and noted that he will now only be using his Twitter account to alert people on what he is doing wrestling wise. Ospreay sent out a tweet that got him heat from plenty of people and the tweet stated: "Think its disgusting that people can use social media to accuse people of sexual assault. More than a handful of people know the real you. Trying to use your position to isolate and assault someone is pathetic."





Today, Ospreay sent out the following apologizing for those who he offended and shared that he will no longer be using Twitter to share personal tweets.

