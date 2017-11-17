





Will Ospreay Sends Out An Apology Following His Controversial Tweet, The Miz Does Commentary Over His 2011 Survivor Series Tag-Team Match vs. The Rock & John Cena

Independent wrestling star Will Ospreay issued a statement via Twitter and noted that he will now only be using his Twitter account to alert people on what he is doing wrestling wise. Ospreay sent out a tweet that got him heat from plenty of people and the tweet stated: "Think its disgusting that people can use social media to accuse people of sexual assault. More than a handful of people know the real you. Trying to use your position to isolate and assault someone is pathetic."



In case y’all didn’t see @WillOspreay tweet. Here is it for the world to see because he deleted it Because he hates when people can use social media to blame folks for sexual assault. How about don’t sexually assault someone and you won’t get called out?! pic.twitter.com/m3YpFjZqQR — Satin Dents (@SatbyNature) November 17, 2017







Today, Ospreay sent out the following apologizing for those who he offended and shared that he will no longer be using Twitter to share personal tweets.



Once again I can only apologise for those I did offend. You’re not alone I went through the same. Worst thing is I get told all the time keep my mouth shut on here so now I will 100% make it up to you. pic.twitter.com/D93Yxupfeu — ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) November 17, 2017







In hindsight of what’s happened these past 24 hours. Still find myself apologising to people that I have deeply offended from my misworded tweet. So from now on I’ve handed my account over so this will be used by someone just to update people about what I’m doing. Signing off — ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) November 17, 2017



The current WWE Intercontinental Champion, The Miz, is not worried about his match against Baron Corbin this Sunday at Survivor Series. Instead, Miz is watching old footage of himself from the 2011 Survivor Series where he & R-Truth took on John Cena and The Rock.