Vegas Odds Have Changed, Now Favor A Different Returning Legend To Win The Royal Rumble Match

Jan 23, 2017 - 4:13:51 PM



Jan 23, 2017 - 4:13:51 PM



According to a source within a Las Vegas sportsbook, Bill Goldberg is now the odds-on favorite to win the Royal Rumble Match on Sunday, nudging Undertaker out of the spot that he held firmly last week. Braun Strowman remains the top secondary betting option.



