Season 4 of Lucha Underground will begin filming on Friday of this week at a new location. The tapings are being moved from The Temple at the original building in Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles to a warehouse that will hold more people. The warehouse is a part of Union Central Cold Storage on Industrial Street in downtown Los Angeles. The new location
Updates on Lucha Underground Season 4, New Tapings Location, Lower Budget, More
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2018 - 5:35:26 PM
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds that the promotion is looking to base talents in Los Angeles for the entire-five week season to save money on travel. Tapings are scheduled to be held Friday through Saturday but talents will film vignettes midweek.
No word yet on the full roster they will be going with for season 4 but some of the talents will not be brought back due to a smaller budget this time. The budget is another reason for the move to the new location as Boyle Heights location was a lot more expensive to rent.
It will be interesting to see what the roster looks like at the end of the season as a lot of the talents being used for this season are reportedly working with the agreement that they are there for their characters to be written out of the storylines, which would then allow talents to be released from their seven-year contracts.
