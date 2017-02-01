LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Update On Seth Rollins And The Legitimacy Of His Knee Injury
By The Doc
Feb 1, 2017 - 7:33:17 PM
The latest on the Seth Rollins injury situation comes from Seth Rollins himself. He noted on Twitter that the knee injury is "real," thanking the people that have reached out to him over the past two days.

He did also tie the injury into his storyline with Triple H, stating across a series of tweets: "this doesn't end for me until I've reclaimed the throne and, for me, fighting and defeating Triple H is the only way."

