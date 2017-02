News Posted in:

Update On Seth Rollins And His WrestleMania Status

Feb 7, 2017 - 11:46:33 AM



By The Doc Feb 7, 2017 - 11:46:33 AM Follow @TheDocLOP



(Doc's Note - This would suggest that the report of an MCL tear last week was of a lesser severity. If he needed surgery for a minor repair, he could be back in a month. The general rule on MCL tears is 4 weeks for minor, 8 weeks for major, and 4-6 weeks for the severity in between) According to Dave Meltzer and his sources within WWE, Seth Rollins is reportedly on track to wrestle his scheduled match with Triple H at WrestleMania.(Doc's Note - This would suggest that the report of an MCL tear last week was of a lesser severity. If he needed surgery for a minor repair, he could be back in a month. The general rule on MCL tears is 4 weeks for minor, 8 weeks for major, and 4-6 weeks for the severity in between)