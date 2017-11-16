





Update On Emma's Booking Fees & Requests

By

Nov 16, 2017 - 10:29:36 PM



By Andrew Thompson Nov 16, 2017



Being a former WWE superstar does provide benefits for those who are coming onto the independent scene, as they are thought of as having "already made it". A report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Emma is requesting $2,000 per match, first class tickets and full creative control over her character.



The report still stands, but she is only requesting those benefits from promotions outside of the United States. In the states, Emma is asking for $1,500, with round trip airfare and transportation.



Emma has been receiving plenty of offers from companies/promotions outside and in the United States. Once February 1st comes, she will be going by Tenille Dashwood and beginning her career on the independent wrestling scene.



Thank you for the overwhelming amount of inquiries from all over the world! Now accepting bookings starting Feb 1st -booktenille@gmail.com! — TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) November 5, 2017



