LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: News
Update On Emma's Booking Fees & Requests
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 16, 2017 - 10:29:36 PM
As you all are aware, Tenille Dashwood/Emma was released from her WWE contract a few weeks ago. Following plenty of support from fans and former co-workers, Emma noted on Twitter that once her 90-day no compete clause is up in her WWE contract, she will be taking bookings from various promotions.

Being a former WWE superstar does provide benefits for those who are coming onto the independent scene, as they are thought of as having "already made it". A report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Emma is requesting $2,000 per match, first class tickets and full creative control over her character.

The report still stands, but she is only requesting those benefits from promotions outside of the United States. In the states, Emma is asking for $1,500, with round trip airfare and transportation.

Emma has been receiving plenty of offers from companies/promotions outside and in the United States. Once February 1st comes, she will be going by Tenille Dashwood and beginning her career on the independent wrestling scene.

  • Adam Cole Busted Open At An NXT Live Event (Photos/Videos), Throwback Video Of Kurt Angle Wrestling An Indian TV Superhero

  • The Young Bucks On What Stopped Them From Signing With WWE & Discusses Their Talks With CM Punk Regarding A Return To Pro-Wrestling

  • Flip Gordon Talks Being A Part Of Ring Of Honor, Praises Cody Rhodes & Shares His Thoughts On Being Featured In "Being The Elite"

  • Update On Emma's Booking Fees & Requests

  • Former WWE Star Has Now Become A Boxing Ring Announcer

  • Cody Rhodes On Possibly Facing Kenny Omega & Speaks On Ring Of Honor's Success While He Is World Champion

  • WWE Changes The Main Event For Their December 26th MSG House Show

  • Triple H Reveals His Favorite Match And Explains Why He Thinks NXT Is Changing The Wrestling Business

  • Bobby Lashley Says He Wants To Fight Brock Lesnar In Either The Octagon Or The Squared Circle, Discusses His Contact With Paul Heyman - More

  • Speculation On The Finish Of AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar At Survivor Series



    		•