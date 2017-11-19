Triple H On If War Games Will Happen Again In The WWE, Cody Rhodes Puts Christopher Daniels Through A Flaming Table (Video)

|
Last night, during the Ring Of Honor "Survival Of The Fittest" house show in Dallas, TX Cody Rhodes put his ROH World Title on the line against Christopher Daniels. The closing of the match saw Rhodes put Daniels through a flaming table for the 1, 2, 3 to retain the Ring Of Honor World Championship.
Following NXT TakeOver: WarGames, NXT overseer Triple H, spoke with Cathy Kelly over Facebook Live. During the recap, HHH touched on if War Games will be seen in the near future in WWE.
Triple H: If you're going to take that mantle and you're going to take that name, you better deliver. There were some changes to this, there was a lot of speculation about those changes, a lot of back-and-forth, a lot of people very passionate about those changes. What I'm really proud of with the guys that were in that ring tonight is they took something from the past; they didn't stand on anybody else's shoulders, they didn't stand on anybody else's roof, they made it theirs. They brought it into something for today, they brought it into something new, they made it now, they made it the future. You know, WarGames, they relaunched a brand tonight, taking it to a whole nother level. I think that that is the most you can ask for in that situation, that match was incredible. I think we've seen a franchise built here tonight. I think WarGames will be back. I think when the time is right, we've got a lot of WarGames excitement yet to come."
