Tommy Dreamer Discusses The Creation Of "House Of Hardcore", The Streaming Platform That He Uses & Being Proud Of His Promotion

Tommy Dreamer spoke with ESPN.com recently to give the world some insight into House Of Hardcore.



Here are the highlights:



Dreamer On What Inspired Him To Go Through With House Of Hardcore:



"I just said: 'You know what? I just wanna do one show and see if it's a hit. I did one show and it was a hit. Then I said, 'Let me try doing another'. Then I did two shows the next year and they were both successful."



Being Partnered With The Streaming Service, Twitch:



"Twitch and myself are a perfect marriage. Their format is amazing. It's exactly what I wanted. I watch the Super Bowl every year, it's one of the biggest television events and people get to watch it for free. Advertisers pay big bucks for us to watch it, it's kind of like how Twitch's model is."



Putting His Own Money Into The Company:



"I'm not a publicly traded company, this is the money I made from my years of wrestling. I broke my neck, I broke my back. I now let wrestling fans watch for free, my product. Hopefully more revenue in the sense of commercials will pay to get people to watch the show. I think that's an amazing, amazing thing how it's no longer about just television because I watch stuff on my phone, I watch stuff on my laptop, I watch stuff on my TV. That's where Twitch is available. I'm a huge wrestling fan, always have been, always will be. I'm 46 years old, I grew up in the 70's and in the 80's with the boom of professional wrestling and I saw the territories. I got to see different wrestlers from different places, that's what I love. I could watch World Championship Wrestling. I could watch Mid-South Championship Wrestling, Georgia Championship Wrestling, Florida Championship Wrestling, WWF, AWA, Mid-Atlantic, NWA, I had all these choices."



Dreamer On How He Got The Twitch Deal:



