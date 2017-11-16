|
Former six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag-Team Champions The Young Bucks, Matt & Nick Jackson, were recently interviewed by the Rolling Stone. During the conversation, Matt & Nick Jackson explained what swayed them away from the WWE & discussed being in contact with former WWE Champion, CM Punk, about returning to pro-wrestling.
Posted in:
News
The Young Bucks On What Stopped Them From Signing With WWE & Discusses Their Talks With CM Punk Regarding A Return To Pro-Wrestling
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 16, 2017 - 11:14:03 PM
Here are a few excerpts from the interview:
What Swayed Them Away From The WWE:
Nick Jackson: "Oh for sure. What it does is it makes us feel like we’re making the right decision currently because we’re happy, we’re not mad, we still love professional wrestling, we’re not burnt out, our families are happy, we’re healthy. When we see things like that, we feel like we’re making the right decision. Maybe it’s good that we didn’t take a risk a few years ago and stuff like that. At the same time, we have friends like AJ Styles who just became world champion again and we know how much money he’s making. There’s always that golden spoon over there, but for us as a tag team, we know that some things like that would never be achievable. It would really just be a fake dream and it wouldn’t be something that we’d be interested in. I never got into the business wanting to main event a WrestleMania, I wanted to do cool things with my brother. I hate when most wrestlers say when you get into wrestling, your main goal should be to main event WrestleMania. No it shouldn’t be, because that’s fake, no one does that. Only a certain amount of people do that, it’s like winning the lottery. If you get into wrestling thinking that you might be able to do that, let me cut your dream off right away and tell you it’s not happening.”
Wanting CM Punk & Daniel Bryan In Wrestling:
Matt Jackson: “I talk to him [CM Punk] a lot. I bugged him for like, I don’t know, a year or two? I was really aggressive and at one point I realized that I should probably let him make his own decisions. He knows that there’s an offer there and he knows that I’m the first phone call that he should make if he decides to get back into the business. He’s told me that, he says when or if or ever he does decide to possibly get back into it, I’ll be the first guy he calls. It’ll be interesting. Whether or not he plays on our team or an opposing team, it’d be fun. When we’re talking about guys, another guy would be Bryan Danielson. I don’t see him necessarily joining Bullet Club, but he’d be a fun guy to wrestle or to work with or whatever. Just to have him in the ring with us would be incredible.”
