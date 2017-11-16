





The Rock's Daughter Says She Has Had Thoughts Of Pursuing A Career In Pro-Wrestling

Check out her comments below:



The daughter of WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Simone, was recently interviewed by the Hollywood Reporter about her being named the ambassador for the "Golden Globes Awards" in January. During the interview, the topic of pro-wrestling/sports entertainment came up and Simone was asked to share her thoughts on the sport that her father was extremely successful in.

Simone Johnson: "It's a sport that is unlike anything else in the world. There's just a certain amount of passion that every move and match requires and that's so admirable. It's definitely something I've thought about and want to pursue."