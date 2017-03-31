

News Posted in:

The Right Side of the Pond: WrestleMania Preview Part 2: SmackDown Live

By

Mar 31, 2017 - 4:00:00 PM



By TRSOTP Mar 31, 2017 - 4:00:00 PM



On this week's show the entire TRSOTP team are on deck to look at the SmackDown Live half of the WrestleMania 33 card! Join the usual suspects in Mazza, Plan and Maverick and even part-time Shinobi shows up for a very WrestleMania appropriate 86 second main event cameo.



The show kicks off with a slight detour via a look at the NXT TakeOver title matches. The boys then move on to Mania, where you'll hear their thoughts on the SDL Women's cluster match, as well as the feuds for the Intercontinental and WWE Championships. They then debate the Miz and Cena's place in the mixed tag and the somewhat controversial match between AJ Styles vs Shane.



It only comes around once a year and we're ready for it! Join us here at 4pm (EST) on Friday for The Right Side of the Pond WrestleMania Preview! On this week's show the entire TRSOTP team are on deck to look at the SmackDown Live half of the WrestleMania 33 card! Join the usual suspects in Mazza, Plan and Maverick and even part-time Shinobi shows up for a very WrestleMania appropriate 86 second main event cameo.The show kicks off with a slight detour via a look at the NXT TakeOver title matches. The boys then move on to Mania, where you'll hear their thoughts on the SDL Women's cluster match, as well as the feuds for the Intercontinental and WWE Championships. They then debate the Miz and Cena's place in the mixed tag and the somewhat controversial match between AJ Styles vs Shane.It only comes around once a year and we're ready for it! Join us here at 4pm (EST) on Friday for The Right Side of the Pond WrestleMania Preview!