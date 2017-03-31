LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: News
The Right Side of the Pond: WrestleMania Preview Part 2: SmackDown Live
By TRSOTP
Mar 31, 2017 - 4:00:00 PM


On this week's show the entire TRSOTP team are on deck to look at the SmackDown Live half of the WrestleMania 33 card! Join the usual suspects in Mazza, Plan and Maverick and even part-time Shinobi shows up for a very WrestleMania appropriate 86 second main event cameo.

The show kicks off with a slight detour via a look at the NXT TakeOver title matches. The boys then move on to Mania, where you'll hear their thoughts on the SDL Women's cluster match, as well as the feuds for the Intercontinental and WWE Championships. They then debate the Miz and Cena's place in the mixed tag and the somewhat controversial match between AJ Styles vs Shane.

It only comes around once a year and we're ready for it! Join us here at 4pm (EST) on Friday for The Right Side of the Pond WrestleMania Preview!

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY 3/31/17

  • Viewership Down for This Week's Impact Wrestling Episode, "Impact In 60" Video

  • Bayley on Why Fans Connect with Her, Kurt Angle Talks WWE Return, Goldust - WrestleMania

  • More Results from WrestleMania Axxess, Stars Who Missed 'Mania Events, The New Day

  • Natalya Talks Beth Phoenix and Her Impact, WWE Stars Host Reading Event, The Miz and Maryse

  • Seth Rollins Congratulates WWE Hall of Famer (Video), Bayley Clip, WWE Stock Down

  • John Cena on Dealing with Bullying, How He Sees His Legacy, Expanding the WWE Brand

  • Ricky Morton Talks WWE Hall of Fame, Jim Cornette, Current Tag Team Wrestling Scene

  • Charlotte Talks Ric Flair Statue (Video), WWE Hosts Make-A-Wish Event, WWE - Snapchat

  • The Right Side of the Pond: WrestleMania Preview Part 2: SmackDown Live




    		•