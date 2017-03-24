

The Right Side of the Pond - WrestleMania Preview Part 1: Raw

On this week's show Mazza and Plan take the reigns to preview the red side of the WrestleMania card. They start off with NXT however and give their thoughts about the triple threat elimination tag team title match at Takeover before moving onto the main roster three team bout. Then the options for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal as well as the cruiserweights and the women. They then move onto the big four from Raw. Hear their thoughts on the build to the US and Universal title matches, whether they think Roman will put Taker out to pasture and finally they tackle the battle of their favourites between Triple H and Seth Rollins.