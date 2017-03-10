LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: News
The Right Side of the Pond - Things To Look Forward To AFTER WrestleMania
By TRSOTP
Mar 10, 2017 - 7:46:36 PM


Feeling a bit down on WrestleMania season? Well never fear, Maverick and Mazza are here to look forward towards things that will likely happen in the aftermath of Mania. They don't totally ignore the elephant in the room as they kick things off with some brief thoughts on the current Road to WrestleMania. On a day where more WWE UK dates were announced, they discuss future success for WWE's British venture and the Brits currently making a splash. They look forward to the return to WWE TV of a legend and soon-to-be Hall of Famer. They discuss a future call up from NXT that will hopefully give a much needed shot in the arm to a struggling division and hey finish off by discussing the people who may be poised to profit from extra TV time in the brand split era once the part timers have all headed back home.

