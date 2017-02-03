LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: News
The Right Side of the Pond - Rumble Weekend Fallout
By TRSOTP
Feb 3, 2017 - 7:08:55 PM


On this week's show Mazza, Plan and Maverick take a look back at NXT Takeover and The Royal Rumble. They also bring up some big talking points coming out of the weekend. Should the Rumble cut ties with Mania? Why is Dean the best option for H if he decides to still wrestle at the big show? Is Mania Season a healthy mind set to encourage?

Be sure to check out our thoughts on these issues and more on the longest running podcast in LOP history this Friday night, only on LOPR!

