The Right Side of the Pond - Rumble Weekend Fallout

Feb 3, 2017 - 7:08:55 PM



On this week's show Mazza, Plan and Maverick take a look back at NXT Takeover and The Royal Rumble. They also bring up some big talking points coming out of the weekend. Should the Rumble cut ties with Mania? Why is Dean the best option for H if he decides to still wrestle at the big show? Is Mania Season a healthy mind set to encourage?



On this week's show Mazza, Plan and Maverick take a look back at NXT Takeover and The Royal Rumble. They also bring up some big talking points coming out of the weekend. Should the Rumble cut ties with Mania? Why is Dean the best option for H if he decides to still wrestle at the big show? Is Mania Season a healthy mind set to encourage?