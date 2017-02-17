LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: News
The Right Side of the Pond - Great WrestleMania Builds (Festival of Friendship Was Great, Wyatt Family Title Confusion, Favourite Mania Builds Throughout History)
By TRSOTP
Feb 17, 2017 - 7:20:42 PM


On this week's show Mazza and Maverick discuss some of their favourite WrestleMania builds throughout the history of the event. First they have a brief look at what they are enjoying this year, with the shot in the arm the Wyatt Family has had and the fallout of the fantastic Festival of Friendship segment.

They then switch gears to history as they look at the rise of Stone Cold Steve Austin, the prep for a Dream Match, a fantastic feud with a terrible payoff and an old TRSOTP favourite!

  • The Right Side of the Pond - Great WrestleMania Builds (Festival of Friendship Was Great, Wyatt Family Title Confusion, Favourite Mania Builds Throughout History)

  • Wrestlers React to George "The Animal" Steele Passing Away

  • WWE Issues Statement on George "The Animal" Steele Passing Away

  • Nicole Bass Not Dead, Doctors to Remove Her from Life Support Later Today

  • WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele Passes Away

  • JBL on His WWE Network Show Ending, Dana Warrior Appears with Darren Young, Bella Origins

  • Update on John Cena Taking More Time Away from WWE After WrestleMania 33

  • WWE Superstars Attend NBA Games (Photos), Seth Rollins Games, Fans on Braun Strowman

  • WWE Story Time Note, First Episode of WWE Online Series, WWE NXT Stars Host Rally

  • Vader Deletes Tweet on His Health, Roderick Strong's Theme, Daniel Bryan's Garden




    		•