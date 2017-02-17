

The Right Side of the Pond - Great WrestleMania Builds (Festival of Friendship Was Great, Wyatt Family Title Confusion, Favourite Mania Builds Throughout History)

Feb 17, 2017



TRSOTP Feb 17, 2017



On this week's show Mazza and Maverick discuss some of their favourite WrestleMania builds throughout the history of the event. First they have a brief look at what they are enjoying this year, with the shot in the arm the Wyatt Family has had and the fallout of the fantastic Festival of Friendship segment.



