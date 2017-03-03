

The Right Side of the Pond - Fastlane Preview

Mar 3, 2017 - 9:57:48 PM



By TRSOTP Mar 3, 2017 - 9:57:48 PM



This week Mazza, Plan and Maverick are on deck to look at the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania. Hear their predictions and thoughts on the big match ups. Along the way they give their views on the Raw and SDL tag team and women divisions. They get into the "Make Reigns look strong" debate as he heads to a big match at Mania against a man in Braun Strowman whose stock is rising with the internet fans. And of course they give all the ins and outs of a well booked main event that could end with a big fan backlash no matter how good it is.