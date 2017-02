News Posted in:

The Right Side Of The Pond: The Return of Room 101!

By

Feb 24, 2017 - 8:00:23 PM



By TRSOTP Feb 24, 2017 - 8:00:23 PM



This week, Mazza, Maverick and 'Plan bring back an old TRSOTP favourite: Room 101! Each member of the panel will have two wrestling pet hates that they want to consign to oblivion inside Room 101, and will have to convince the other two that their pick merits inclusion. Tune in to see what their picks are, and what goes in! This week, Mazza, Maverick and 'Plan bring back an old TRSOTP favourite: Room 101! Each member of the panel will have two wrestling pet hates that they want to consign to oblivion inside Room 101, and will have to convince the other two that their pick merits inclusion. Tune in to see what their picks are, and what goes in!