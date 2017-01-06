LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
The Right Side Of The Pond: State of Raw Discussion
By TRSOTP
Jan 6, 2017 - 7:15:56 PM


Maverick and Mazza have a full and wide ranging discussion about the state of Monday Night Raw, a show they maintain is actually rounding into promising form and has never been as bad as the IWC would have you believe. Among the topics discussed are whether Stephanie and Mick are stepping on each other's business too much, the return of Bill Goldberg and his interaction with Jericho and Owens, and the ongoing feud between Braun Strowman and Sami Zayn. As always, there will be mirth and silliness to go alongside the analysis!

