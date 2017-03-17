

The Right Side Of The Pond: Hipster Wrestlemanias

Mar 17, 2017



By TRSOTP Mar 17, 2017 - 7:30:08 PM



This week, 'Plan and Mav are in the studio to talk about the Wrestlemanias which get shamefully neglected by fans. Each year, grappling afficianados will sit down and watch the same old shows. Wrestlemanias III, X7, XIX, XXIV, XXVIII and XXX will all have their cheerleaders, but our hosts think you should dust down some of the Showcases which didn't win universal praise and discover them anew. They'll discuss a New Generation edition which is often wrongly tagged "worst ever", a PG spectacular which has a deceptive array of midcard goodness, a Reality Era affair which suffered from some bad PR and even last year's mammoth 5 hour patience tester. Listen in to hear them convince you to give these shows another go! As always, there's a lot of banter and mirth to go with the razor sharp analysis.