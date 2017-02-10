LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: News
The Right Side Of The Pond: Choosing Not To Choose Wrestlemania?
By TRSOTP
Feb 10, 2017 - 7:00:00 PM


This week, following on from last week's discussion of what Wrestlemania season means in the modern era, 'Plan and Mav are joined by The Doc to dig deeper into what many see as the alienation of the 365 day a year fan by Wrestlemania's growing obsession with part timers and pageantry over substance. They will discuss when they first began to feel that Wrestlemania began to move down this dark path, how they feel about Wrestlemania's traditional place atop the pantheon of pay-per-view, why significant events taking place at other times of the year may not be a bad thing, and how the new generation of headliners can survive being stunted by their lack of exposure at the Show of Shows. This is a deep one folks, be sure to tune in!

