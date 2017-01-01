LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: News
The Late Shift with Steven Bell Presents... The 3rd Annual Shifty Awards Celebrating the Best of 2016
By The Late Shift
Jan 1, 2017 - 5:00:00 PM


2016 was certainly an odd year in general, a trend that carried over into the world of pro wrestling. We saw huge debuts, dream matches come to life, the main roster ascent of some of NXT's biggest stars of the last few years and plenty, plenty more.

The Shifty Awards, celebrating their 3rd year of existence, will hand out awards in a variety of categories. Who will Steve declare the Best In Ring Performer of the Year? Tag Team of the Year? Storyline of the Year? Match of the Year? Those and plenty more categories will be determined as The Late Shift with Steven Bell brings you this special edition, The 3rd Annual Shifty Awards!

  • The Late Shift with Steven Bell Presents... The 3rd Annual Shifty Awards Celebrating the Best of 2016

  • LOP Radio: WCW The Legacy Series - Nitro Premiere ("Did He Think He Won?")

  • Brock Lesnar Added to Upcoming RAW, MMA Veteran at WWE Live Event (Photos), The Rock

  • Booker T Defends Hulk Hogan (Video), Artwork for WWE's Diamond Dallas Page DVD, JBL

  • Indie Wrestler Likely Injured Before WWE 205 Live Debut This Week (Video)

  • UK Wrestler Talks WWE Tournament, The Miz on SmackDown Drawing Better Than RAW, More

  • Wrestler Posts Photo of Check from WWE, Jack Gallagher "Pick" Video, WWE - Dallas

  • Jeff Hardy Gimmick Update, Matt Hardy and Reby Sky Gender Reveal Video, Eddie Edwards

  • Lilian Garcia to Honor Her Father, WWE Stars Comment on Cable TV Situation, More

  • Vince McMahon on John Cena Making 2016 List, Bo Dallas Injury Scare, Corey Graves on 2017




    		•