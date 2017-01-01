

The Late Shift with Steven Bell Presents... The 3rd Annual Shifty Awards Celebrating the Best of 2016

2016 was certainly an odd year in general, a trend that carried over into the world of pro wrestling. We saw huge debuts, dream matches come to life, the main roster ascent of some of NXT's biggest stars of the last few years and plenty, plenty more.



