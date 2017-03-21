

News Posted in:

The Late Shift with Steven Bell - Recapping and Grading Raw 3/20/17 (Why This Paige Thing Is NOT Funny In The Least, Foley Is Fired, Rollins/HHH Good To Go?, Raw Builds Solidly Towards WrestleMania)

By

Mar 21, 2017 - 1:00:00 AM



By The Late Shift Mar 21, 2017 - 1:00:00 AM



Coming your way LIVE every Monday night shortly after Raw goes off the air, The Late Shift provides an immediate, opinionated recap and occasionally controversial grade of the show. Your host, Steven Bell, has 15 years experience as a Lords of Pain contributor as well as 30+ years of fandom and isn't shy about saying exactly what he thinks.



Divided into three segments, The Late Shift kicks off with The HeatSeeker, a look at one of the hot topics in wrestling today, followed by a full recap of Raw and then an overview and grade of the show overall, all within a tight 90 minute package. Most of all, though, it features unrepentant fandom. This isn't a show for "experts" or so-called "insiders". Presented BY a fan, FOR fans, this isn't a show where you'll be told what to think. It is, however, a show where you'll be encouraged to think for yourself, even if it means disagreeing with any and everything that comes through Steven's microphone.



Follow Steven on Twitter @StevenFnBell to follow along LIVE and express your opinions about any or everything that he's got to say. It's all about the fans' perspective here on The Late Shift with Steven Bell.







The Late Shift with Steven Bell is presented uncensored and contains adult language. The views, verbiage and opinions expressed in no way represent those of Lords of Pain. Lords of Pain Radio, BlogTalk Radio or any of their respective advertisers. Listener discretion is advised. Coming your way LIVE every Monday night shortly after Raw goes off the air, The Late Shift provides an immediate, opinionated recap and occasionally controversial grade of the show. Your host, Steven Bell, has 15 years experience as a Lords of Pain contributor as well as 30+ years of fandom and isn't shy about saying exactly what he thinks.Divided into three segments, The Late Shift kicks off with The HeatSeeker, a look at one of the hot topics in wrestling today, followed by a full recap of Raw and then an overview and grade of the show overall, all within a tight 90 minute package. Most of all, though, it features unrepentant fandom. This isn't a show for "experts" or so-called "insiders". Presented BY a fan, FOR fans, this isn't a show where you'll be told what to think. It is, however, a show where you'll be encouraged to think for yourself, even if it means disagreeing with any and everything that comes through Steven's microphone.Follow Steven on Twitter @StevenFnBell to follow along LIVE and express your opinions about any or everything that he's got to say. It's all about the fans' perspective here on The Late Shift with Steven Bell.