The Global Revolution (feat. ROH and Stardom)
By TGR
Mar 28, 2017 - 6:34:03 PM


Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK, and we are embarking on an ever widening journey through the wrestling world. Join us as we check out one of the most historically acclaimed promotions running today, Ring of Honor, and catch up with such greats as the Broken Hardys, Marty Scurll, Jay Lethal, and many more. We also check out Japanese women's promotion Stardom from Germany, and get a look at their extremely good online service and some top notch wrestling.

Join us once again for all the latest on what's gone down as well as previews of what's coming, it's everything you ever needed to know and more if you're looking for modern wrestling that may have slipped under your radar. Don't miss it!

