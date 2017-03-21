LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
The Global Revolution (Feat. New Japan and wXw)
By TGR
Mar 21, 2017 - 7:29:10 PM


Are you ready for a revolution? Mizfan and Jeff are BACK, and we are embarking on an ever widening journey through the wrestling world. Join us as we check out the most acclaimed promotion in the world, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and catch up with such greats as Kazuchika Okada, Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito, and many more. We also check out popular European promotion Westside Xtreme Wrestling from Germany, and check out some extremely well produced and hot independent wrestling.

Join us once again for all the latest on what's gone down as well as previews of what's coming, it's everything you ever needed to know and more if you're looking for modern wrestling that may have slipped under your radar. Don't miss it!

