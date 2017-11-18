





The Couple Who Got Engaged During Monday Night RAW Speak On Paul Heyman Calling Them Out

Nov 18, 2017



Fightful.com got in contact with Erin J., who is the woman that was proposed to live on RAW and she gave her take on herself and her fiance' Brandon, being acknowledged by Paul Heyman on live television.



