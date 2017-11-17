LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: News
Update On The "Broken Hardy" Trademark
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 17, 2017 - 5:42:27 PM
Source: WrestlingNews.co

For the better part of 2017, Matt Hardy was fighting for the right to use his "Broken Matt" gimmick that he made famous in Impact Wrestling. Once Hardy departed from the company due to various issues, the gimmick's I.P. rights were still owned by Anthem Sports Executive Vice President, Ed Nordholm and former Impact Wrestling co-owner, Jeff Jarrett.

Now that things have quieted down over the past few months, Matt Hardy has filed for trademark over "Broken Matt", which will be published on December 19th. Any other parties who wish to dispute Matt's claim will have 30 days to do.

