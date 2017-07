News Posted in:

Semi-Finals Set For IWGP U.S. Title Tournament

Jul 2, 2017 - 5:49:30 PM



Semi-final 1: Jay Lethal vs. Kenny Omega



Semi-final 2: Zack Sabre Jr vs. Tomohiro Ishii The semi-finals are now set in the tournament to crown the inaugural IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. Both the semi-finals and finals take place tonight in Long Beach, California. The finals will be the main event of the show, instead of Hiroshi Tanahashi defending his Intercontinental Title against Billy Gunn.Semi-final 1: Jay Lethal vs. Kenny OmegaSemi-final 2: Zack Sabre Jr vs. Tomohiro Ishii