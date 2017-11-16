





Sean "X-Pac" Waltman On Neville Possibly Returning To The WWE, Talks Jack Swagger Joining Bellator MMA & More

Here are the highlights: (transcripts by 411Mania)



Waltman's Experience At PWG: "Well I had never been to PWG. I went a couple times and that was the first time and I was blown away by the atmosphere and I had heard about Bryan Danielson, now known as Daniel Bryan. I heard about him and I’d heard about the mystique but when I saw it for myself and I saw the reaction of the fans and I saw his in-ring work, I thought wow this guy is really a star. PWG, great atmosphere, great fans, really made me start to appreciate that level of work at the indie level. I’d seen Ring of Honor and I’d seen a lot of that stuff but PWG sort of showed me that there was this other thing coming. That is way more obvious now with the way the Internet works, but at the time it was sort of new to me, PWG put it all together.”



Jack Swagger Joining Bellator MMA: "Good stuff for Jack, I’m really happy for him and happy for Bellator. I wonder if he’s going to be in the Tournament?”



The Reports Of Neville Returning To WWE:



