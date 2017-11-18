





Sami Callihan Speaks On His Impact Wrestling Debut At "Bound For Glory", The Wrestling Scene Outside Of WWE, Shares His Thoughts On Lucha Underground & Much More

Here are the highlights:



Callihan On His Impact Wrestling Debut:



“It was great man. One of the things I really pride myself on is I like to be unpredictable. You don’t know when or where I’m going to show up. I can legit show up anywhere. I think that kind of adds to my aura and makes me cool.”



The Wrestling Scene Outside Of The WWE & Being One Of The First Wrestlers To Request Their Release From The Company:



"I think wrestling outside of WWE is the new wrestling boom. In the 80’s, it was the Hogan era. In the 90’s, it was the Attitude Era. In the 2000’s, it was the Ruthless Aggression, John Cena, that really peaked business again. But now, it is independent wrestling. It is all these other companies from around the world that now have the access to the fans through the Internet, through social media and streaming devices. Right now, I truly believe that everything else is what is booming. The wrestling business is making everything better as a whole. I don’t think I was a trendsetter, I just was... mediocrity is dead with me. I’m not complacent just sitting around collecting a paycheck. It really didn’t matter about being a trendsetter, I wasn’t going to just sit around collecting a paycheck, even though it was a very good paycheck to do nothing. I was ready to go out and show them why they hired a 5’7 kid in the first place.”



Lucha Underground:



“I thought it was amazing. That is the way wrestling is going. I love that style of wrestling, I love to be in a fictitious world where zombies can exist and undead goblins, dragons and time travelers. I love that part of pro wrestling. Thinking of it in a logical way, I’d like wrestling to have more in common with Game of Thrones than an actual sporting event. It doesn’t change the fact that we’re going out there and doing some of the coolest things on the planet and are some of the greatest athletes on the planet and can do everything in one take. But, the whole back end of it, that is the kind of wrestling that I love.”





