SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: YOU VOTE on the 2018 LOP Hall of Fame Induction Class

Feb 28, 2018 - 6:56:11 AM



By The Doc Feb 28, 2018 - 6:56:11 AM



For the fifth consecutive year, we at Lordsofpain.net are continuing our annual tradition of inducting a new class into the LOP Hall of Fame



The LOP Hall of Fame consists of professional wrestlers and professional wrestling matches that you, the readers of LOP, nominate and vote on. From April 1st to April 8th, special “induction” columns dedicated to each inductee will be posted as part of our “LOP Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” a week-long celebration of wrestling’s past.



We would like you to nominate Two singles wrestlers, one Tag Team or Faction, one Female wrestler, a Manager or Other Personality, a predominantly Mid-Card singles wrestler, and Two Wrestling Matches.



The Nomination period will begin Wednesday, February 21 and last one week, through Wednesday, February 28.



At that time, nominations will be compiled and an official “Hall of Fame” ballot will be put together for readers to vote.



Eligibility Requirements



1) A singles nominee must be at least 3 years removed from his final singles match. Note that we will round up for someone who is on the cusp of the 3 year cutoff.



2) The above cut off applies only to a major promotion. For the purposes of this Hall of Fame, independent promotions will NOT be considered at this time. Suggested promotions to choose from include WWE, WCW- NWA (all major regions), AWA, and ECW (for its influence and popularity). You may also nominate someone from an international promotion such as New Japan or AAA.



3) Matches nominated must be from at least 5 years ago to allow for thorough and proper historical perspective to be gained and the test of time to be passed. *Note that these matches can include active superstars*



4) Wrestlers in factions or tag teams will be considered separate from their singles nominations, so if you want to nominate Team Hell No, for instance, then go right ahead, as even though Kane and Daniel Bryan are not eligible for singles inductions, Team Hell No has been defunct for several years.



5) Predominantly Mid-card wrestler is an expression open to interpretation, but think of this category as the place for everyone from talents who never rose above Intercontinental or United States (or Cruiserweight, etc.) Title level to those who may have won a recognized World Championship but who never really achieved the consistency necessary to change their perception to that of a main-eventer.



We would like you to nominate, preferably below in the comments section , in the following format:



1) A Wrestler of Your Choosing

2) A Wrestler of Your Choosing

3) A Female Wrestler of Your Choosing

4) A Tag Team or Faction

5) A Manager or Personality

6) A Mid-Card Wrestler



1) A Match of Your Choosing

2) A Match of Your Choosing



Thank you and we look forward to your participation in continuing to make this a great yearly tradition.



On behalf of Lordsofpain.net,



-The Doc



(Note - If there are any questions, feel free to leave it in the comments. I will check periodically)



2013 Class



Ric Flair

Steve Austin

Bobby Heenan

The Four Horsemen

Trish Stratus

Steamboat vs. Savage from Mania 3

Austin vs. Hart from Mania 13



2014 Class



Hulk Hogan

Randy Savage

Vince McMahon

The New World Order

The Fabulous Moolah

HBK vs. Undertaker from Mania 25

Hogan vs. Andre from Mania III



2015 Class



Shawn Michaels

Bret Hart

Paul Heyman

The Road Warriors

Lita

Mankind vs. Taker Hell in a Cell

HBK vs. Bret Hart from Mania 12



2016 Class



Andre the Giant

Mick Foley

Edge and Christian

Jim Ross

“Sensational” Sherri

The 1992 Royal Rumble Match

Bret vs. Owen from Mania 10



2017 Class



Bruno Sammartino

Dusty Rhodes

D-Generation X

Eric Bischoff

Mr. Perfect

Austin vs. Rock from Mania 17

