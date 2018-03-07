





Thank you for your nominations over the last seven days. During the WrestleMania week, we will be unveiling the 2018 induction class into the LOP Hall of Fame



From April 1st until April 8th, special “induction” columns dedicated to each inductee will be posted as part of our “LOP Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” a weeklong celebration of wrestling’s past.



We would like you to VOTE, using the following ballot, for Two Singles wrestlers, one Tag Team or Faction, one Personality, one Female, one Mid-Card wrestler, and Two Wrestling Matches.



The VOTING period will begin Wednesday, February 28 and last one week, through Wednesday, March 7.



Official Ballot for 2018



Wrestlers (Pick 2)



Eddie Guerrero

Roddy Piper

Edge

Ultimate Warrior



Tag Team / Faction (Pick 1)



Demolition

The Hart Foundation

Evolution

Harlem Heat



Personality (Pick 1)



Jim Cornette

Miss Elizabeth

Gorilla Monsoon



Female Wrestler (Pick 1)



Chyna

Medusa/Alundra Blayze



Mid-Card Wrestler (Pick 1)



Owen Hart

Jake "The Snake" Roberts



Wrestling Matches (Pick 2)



Career Match: Ultimate Warrior vs. "Macho King" Randy Savage (WrestleMania VII)

Ladder Match: Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon (WrestleMania X)

TLC 2 (WrestleMania X-Seven)

Career-Threatening Match: Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair (WrestleMania XXIV)

Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle (WrestleMania 21)

CM Punk vs. John Cena (Money in the Bank 2011)

Ricky Steamboat vs. Ric Flair Trilogy (1989)





We would like you to vote in the following format:



1) A Wrestler of Your Choosing

2) A Wrestler of Your Choosing

3) A Tag Team or Faction

4) A Personality

5) A Female Wrestler

6) A Mid-Card Wrestler



1) A Match of Your Choosing

2) A Match of Your Choosing



Thank you and we look forward to your participation in continuing to make this a great yearly tradition.



On behalf of Lordsofpain.net,



