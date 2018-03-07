LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: News
SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Official Ballot for the 2018 LOP Hall of Fame Induction Class
By The Doc
Mar 7, 2018 - 4:05:38 PM
Ladies and gentlemen,

Thank you for your nominations over the last seven days. During the WrestleMania week, we will be unveiling the 2018 induction class into the LOP Hall of Fame

From April 1st until April 8th, special “induction” columns dedicated to each inductee will be posted as part of our “LOP Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” a weeklong celebration of wrestling’s past.

We would like you to VOTE, using the following ballot, for Two Singles wrestlers, one Tag Team or Faction, one Personality, one Female, one Mid-Card wrestler, and Two Wrestling Matches.

The VOTING period will begin Wednesday, February 28 and last one week, through Wednesday, March 7.

Official Ballot for 2018

Wrestlers (Pick 2)

Eddie Guerrero
Roddy Piper
Edge
Ultimate Warrior

Tag Team / Faction (Pick 1)

Demolition
The Hart Foundation
Evolution
Harlem Heat

Personality (Pick 1)

Jim Cornette
Miss Elizabeth
Gorilla Monsoon

Female Wrestler (Pick 1)

Chyna
Medusa/Alundra Blayze

Mid-Card Wrestler (Pick 1)

Owen Hart
Jake "The Snake" Roberts

Wrestling Matches (Pick 2)

Career Match: Ultimate Warrior vs. "Macho King" Randy Savage (WrestleMania VII)
Ladder Match: Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon (WrestleMania X)
TLC 2 (WrestleMania X-Seven)
Career-Threatening Match: Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair (WrestleMania XXIV)
Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle (WrestleMania 21)
CM Punk vs. John Cena (Money in the Bank 2011)
Ricky Steamboat vs. Ric Flair Trilogy (1989)


We would like you to vote in the following format:

1) A Wrestler of Your Choosing
2) A Wrestler of Your Choosing
3) A Tag Team or Faction
4) A Personality
5) A Female Wrestler
6) A Mid-Card Wrestler

1) A Match of Your Choosing
2) A Match of Your Choosing

Thank you and we look forward to your participation in continuing to make this a great yearly tradition.

On behalf of Lordsofpain.net,

-The Doc

