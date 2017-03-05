LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Official Ballot for the 2017 LOP Hall of Fame Induction Class
By The Doc
Mar 5, 2017 - 11:09:47 PM
Ladies and gentlemen,

Thank you for your nominations over the last seven days. During the WrestleMania week, we will be unveiling the 2017 induction class into the LOP Hall of Fame

From March 27th until April 1st, special “induction” columns dedicated to each inductee will be posted as part of our “LOP Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” a week-long celebration of wrestling’s past.

We would like you to VOTE, using the following ballot, for Two Singles Wrestlers, one Tag Team or Faction, one Personality, one Mid-Card Wrestler, and Two Wrestling Matches.

The VOTING period will begin Monday, February 27 and last one week, through Sunday, March 5.

Official Ballot for 2017

Wrestlers (Pick 2)

Bruno Sammartino
Eddie Guerrero
The Ultimate Warrior
Kurt Angle
Roddy Piper
Edge
Dusty Rhodes
The Rock

Tag Team / Faction (Pick 1)

Demolition
The Steiner Brothers
The Hart Foundation
Degeneration X

Personality (Pick 1)

Miss Elizabeth
Mr. Fuji
Paul Bearer
Jim Cornette
Eric Bischoff

Mid-Card Wrestler (Pick 1)

"Ravishing" Rick Rude
Owen Hart
Mr. Perfect
Jake "The Snake" Roberts

Wrestling Matches (Pick 2)

Career Match: Ultimate Warrior vs. "Macho King" Randy Savage (WrestleMania VII)
Bret Hart vs. The British Bulldog (Summerslam '92)
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat vs. Ric Flair (The '89 series)**
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock (WrestleMania X-Seven)
Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock (WrestleMania X-8)
Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle (WrestleMania 21)
CM Punk vs. John Cena (Money in the Bank 2011)

**A decision was made to grant an exception to the Flair-Steamboat trio in 1989 on account of so many voters over the years, 2017 included, choosing one of the three**


We would like you to vote in the following format:

1) A Wrestler of Your Choosing
2) A Wrestler of Your Choosing
3) A Tag Team or Faction
4) A Personality
5) A Mid-Card Wrestler

1) A Match of Your Choosing
2) A Match of Your Choosing

Thank you and we look forward to your participation in continuing to make this a great yearly tradition.

On behalf of Lordsofpain.net,

-The Doc

