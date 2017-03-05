

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Official Ballot for the 2017 LOP Hall of Fame Induction Class

Mar 5, 2017 - 11:09:47 PM



By The Doc Mar 5, 2017 - 11:09:47 PM



Thank you for your nominations over the last seven days. During the WrestleMania week, we will be unveiling the 2017 induction class into the LOP Hall of Fame



From March 27th until April 1st, special “induction” columns dedicated to each inductee will be posted as part of our “LOP Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony,” a week-long celebration of wrestling’s past.



We would like you to VOTE, using the following ballot, for Two Singles Wrestlers, one Tag Team or Faction, one Personality, one Mid-Card Wrestler, and Two Wrestling Matches.



The VOTING period will begin Monday, February 27 and last one week, through Sunday, March 5.



Official Ballot for 2017



Wrestlers (Pick 2)



Bruno Sammartino

Eddie Guerrero

The Ultimate Warrior

Kurt Angle

Roddy Piper

Edge

Dusty Rhodes

The Rock



Tag Team / Faction (Pick 1)



Demolition

The Steiner Brothers

The Hart Foundation

Degeneration X



Personality (Pick 1)



Miss Elizabeth

Mr. Fuji

Paul Bearer

Jim Cornette

Eric Bischoff



Mid-Card Wrestler (Pick 1)



"Ravishing" Rick Rude

Owen Hart

Mr. Perfect

Jake "The Snake" Roberts



Wrestling Matches (Pick 2)



Career Match: Ultimate Warrior vs. "Macho King" Randy Savage (WrestleMania VII)

Bret Hart vs. The British Bulldog (Summerslam '92)

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat vs. Ric Flair (The '89 series)**

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock (WrestleMania X-Seven)

Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock (WrestleMania X-8)

Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle (WrestleMania 21)

CM Punk vs. John Cena (Money in the Bank 2011)



**A decision was made to grant an exception to the Flair-Steamboat trio in 1989 on account of so many voters over the years, 2017 included, choosing one of the three**





We would like you to vote in the following format:



1) A Wrestler of Your Choosing

2) A Wrestler of Your Choosing

3) A Tag Team or Faction

4) A Personality

5) A Mid-Card Wrestler



1) A Match of Your Choosing

2) A Match of Your Choosing



Thank you and we look forward to your participation in continuing to make this a great yearly tradition.



On behalf of Lordsofpain.net,



