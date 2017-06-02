

Rusev Sidelined On Account of Jinder Mahal's Push

Jun 2, 2017 - 3:30:02 PM



Conspicuous by his absence on Smackdown over the last few weeks, Rusev is apparently in limbo as WWE tries to decide what to do with him now that another anti-American heel, Jinder Mahal, has been rocketed up the brand's hierarchical ladder. The Wrestling Observer linked the Mahal elevation and Rusev's absence; this would seem to confirm the logical train of thought expressed by many fans and pundits that The Bulgarian Brute's storyline-plea for a title shot at Money in the Bank was nixed when they instead decided to put the WWE Championship on Mahal. Now the question is, "What's next?"







(Doc's Notes - Regardless of your opinion on the Mahal push, the fact that it wound up coming at the expense of Rusev, a seasoned veteran at this point who has excelled in every facet of the pro wrestling game, is rather disappointing. Rusev is perhaps the most successful current WWE star not to have had a World Championship match and is rightfully regarded as one of the most underutilized stars on the roster. One of the great things about his foreign heel run was how much he excelled in the spotlight; where Jinder has faltered, Rusev once shined. Hard not to play "what if" here)



