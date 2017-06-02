LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: News
Rusev Sidelined On Account of Jinder Mahal's Push
By The Doc
Jun 2, 2017 - 3:30:02 PM


Conspicuous by his absence on Smackdown over the last few weeks, Rusev is apparently in limbo as WWE tries to decide what to do with him now that another anti-American heel, Jinder Mahal, has been rocketed up the brand's hierarchical ladder. The Wrestling Observer linked the Mahal elevation and Rusev's absence; this would seem to confirm the logical train of thought expressed by many fans and pundits that The Bulgarian Brute's storyline-plea for a title shot at Money in the Bank was nixed when they instead decided to put the WWE Championship on Mahal. Now the question is, "What's next?"

